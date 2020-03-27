1  of  2
COVID-19 positive cases jumps to 58, recoveries up to 21 in South Dakota WATCH at 2 p.m. CT: Minnehaha County Commission meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New test result numbers from the state department of public health were released Friday. 

Positive cases in South Dakota went up to 58, 12 more from Thursday (46). Recoveries also went up to 21 from 16 on Thursday. 

Minnehaha County moved to 18 confirmed cases, the most in South Dakota. Beadle County is second with 16 positive cases. The largest age group is 50 to 59 with 16 positive cases. You can get the latest numbers at COVID.SD.GOV.

There are now 20 pending cases and the negative tests went up above 2,000 to 2,387 from 1,973 on Thursday.

On Thursday, there was an increase of five positive cases and three recoveries announced. 

On Wednesday, South Dakota announced its first double-digit jump in positive COVID-19 cases with 11 more, while the number of recovered cases increased to 13.

