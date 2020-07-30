COVID-19 outbreak infects students at Northern State University in Aberdeen

|Eight students at Northern State University in Aberdeen and one youth who attended an athletic camp at NSU have tested positive for COVID-19. All of those infected are experiencing no or only mild symptoms, but contact tracing and an investigation into the potential for more cases are ongoing.
People who tested positive were present at three recent youth girls athletic camps: a volleyball camp on July 20-12, a basketball camp on July 23-24, and a soccer camp on July 24-26. Campus activities will continue as planned, including visits by prospective students and summer learning, research and athletic activities, Fraase said.
The outbreak also is not anticipated to affect the university’s plans to welcome about 3,600 students back on Aug. 17 for the fall semester and the start of classes on Aug. 19.
Keep Reading - Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.