COVID-19 outbreak at women’s prison, DOC data shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are 23 active positive COVID-19 cases within South Dakota’s Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities, according to a release of numbers from the department on Tuesday. The data reports that two of these cases are among staff, while 21 are among the offender population.

The two cases among staff are shown to be in the South Dakota Women’s Prison.

As for the inmate cases, 8 are in the Women’s Prison, with another 9 in the Women’s Prison Unit-E. Unit-E is a minimum security unit located outside the perimeter of the prison fence. The remaining 4 cases are in the Pierre Community Work Center, which is also listed as part of the Women’s prison under the DOC facilities website.

Since they have been collecting data, the DOC reports a total of 205 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff, and 2,397 among inmates. The DOC reports that no staff members have died of COVID-19, and that there have been 7 deaths of inmates who tested positive.