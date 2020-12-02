COVID-19 mass testing available in South Dakota

It’s getting easier to get a COVID-19 test in South Dakota. Free mass testing is now available at several Sioux Falls pharmacies.

To get a test, you need to go online and register. They’ll give you a drive-thru appointment at a Hy-Vee pharmacy. Results should take 3 to 5 days.

Until you get them, you should stay home and monitor for symptoms.

There are events Wednesday at four Sioux Falls Hy-Vee pharmacies. There are also upcoming events in Vermillion, Yankton, Brookings and Watertown.

Click here to register for a testing time.