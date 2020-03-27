COVID-19 Livestreams on KELOLAND.com

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is livestreaming COVID-19 updates from local, state and health officials from across the area.

As we are notified of daily plans to address the public, we’ll update this story with those details.

Friday, March 27, 2020

9 a.m. MT: Pennington County Commission meeting. (Click link to watch live)

10:30 a.m. CT: City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 response update. (Click link to watch live)

1:30 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem holding Coronavirus media briefing. (Click link to watch live)

2 p.m. CT: Minnehaha County commission meeting. (Click link to watch live)

WATCH PREVIOUS LIVESTREAMS

Thursday, March 26, 2020:

TenHaken says city uses data, science from local, state and federal sources to make COVID-19 decisions
Sioux Falls health board passes stricter COVID-19 regulation
Gov. Noem doesn’t expect South Dakota’s COVID-19 response to end for ‘many months’
Mayor TenHaken looks ahead to Thursday’s Board of Health meeting

Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

Gov. Noem calls for a ‘pause,’ delivers COVID-19 speech
TenHaken calls President Trump’s Easter deadline ‘very unlikely’ for Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Public not taking COVID-19 seriously, Rapid City mayor says

Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

UPDATE: Emotional TenHaken begs people to follow COVID-19 restrictions, take virus seriously
Gov. Noem requests South Dakota schools remain closed until May
UPDATE: Inside Sioux Falls Board of Health informational meeting on latest COVID-19 concerns

Monday, March 23, 2020:

UPDATE: Sioux Falls considering recommendations to close businesses due to COVID-19
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss