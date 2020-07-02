COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News will livestream COVID-19 updates from local, state and health officials from across the area.
As we are notified of daily plans to address the public, we’ll update this story with those details. You can also find links to the past livestreams during the month of July in this story. We’ve also include links to stories with livestreams in previous months.
Thursday, July 2
11:45 a.m. CT: South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update (Listen in this story)
June 2020 livestreams
May 2020 livestreams
April and March 2020 livestreams
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
