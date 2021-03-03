COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com for March 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March 2021 marks one year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. The first cases were reported in South Dakota on March 10.

For the past twelve months, KELOLAND News has livestreamed updates from local, state and health officials from across the area on KELOLAND.com. We’ll continue to do so as the pandemic goes on.

As we are notified of daily plans from South Dakota leaders to address the public, we’ll update this story with those details.  You can also find links to the past livestreams from throughout the pandemic in this story.

Wednesday, Marcy 3

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 181 total new cases; Five new deaths; Death toll at 1,894; Active cases at 1,993
