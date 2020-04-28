COVID-19 latest update: 68 new cases announced, deaths at 11 after DOH announces error

This story has been updated to reflect that the death toll in South Dakota is at 11. The South Dakota Department of Health announced the correction during a media briefing.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased to 12 and was then corrected to 11 on Tuesday. 68 new cases of the coronavirus were announced from Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

South Dakota now has 2,313 positive cases, up 68 from Monday (2,245). There are now 1,392 recoveries, up 76 from Monday (1,316). This is the second day in a row new recoveries were more than new cases.

Deaths remain at 11.

Active cases are now at 909, down from Monday (918). There have been 14,299 negative tests, up from Monday (14,130).

Current hospitalizations are at 69, up eight from Monday (61). Total hospitalizations are now at 157, up from Monday (150).

Minnehaha County increased to 1,939 postivive cases, 59 more than Monday (1,880). There have been 1,133 recoveries in the county, 68 more than Monday (1,065).

