COVID-19 latest: South Dakota announces 1 new death and 103 new cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll, positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries all increased on Wednesday, according to the latest test result numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There has been 103 new positive results announced, bringing South Dakota to a total of 1,858, up from Tuesday (1,755).

Current hospitalizations went down 3 for a total of 62, down from Tuesday (65). Total hospitalizations hit 100 on Tuesday and are now at 111.

There were 113 new recoveries announced for a total of 937, up from Tuesday (824).

Deaths are now at 9. This is the second day in a row a new death has been announced. The death, a male listed 80 years or older, was reported in Minnehaha County.

Active cases, continued a downward trend for the fourth-straight day, are at 912, down from Tuesday (923). Negative tests are at 11,588, up from Tuesday (11,060).

Minnehaha County is at 1,555 positive cases, up 86 from Tuesday (1,469). Lincoln County passed 100 cases with a new total of 104. There have been 723 recoveries in Minnehaha County and 55 recoveries in Lincoln County.

One month ago, there were 21 positive cases and one death reported.

