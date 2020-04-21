COVID-19 latest: 1 new death, 70 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations

Breaking News
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new death and 70 new positive COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday as hospitalizations and recoveries also increased according to the latest update by the South Dakota Department of Health. 

South Dakota is reporting 1,755 total positive cases, up from Monday (1,685). Recoveries are at 824, up 115 from Monday (709). 

Active cases decreased for the third-straight day to 922, down from Monday (969).

Current hospitalizations, the metric Gov. Kristi Noem has highlighted the state is following closely, is at 65, up nine from Monday (56). Cumulative total hospitalizations are at 100, up from Monday (87). 

Deaths are now at eight. The new death was listed in Minnehaha County. According to an obituary from George Boom, the new death was related to the Smithfield Foods outbreak.

Negative tests increased to 11,060, up from Monday (10,641). 

Minnehaha County is at 1,469 total cases, up 64 from Monday (1,405). Lincoln County is at 99 cases, up from Monday (95). There have been 619 recoveries in Minnehaha County and 51 in Lincoln County.

