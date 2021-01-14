COVID-19 in South Dakota: 319 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,614; Active cases at 4,728

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Thursday.

On Thursday, 319 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 104,512 from Wednesday (104,195). Total recovered cases are now at 98,170, up from Wednesday (97,829).

The death toll is now at 1,614. The new deaths were 6 men and 4 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (2).

Active cases are now at 4,728, down from Wednesday (4,762,).

Current hospitalizations are at 247, down from Wednesday (253). Total hospitalizations are at 5,998 up from Wednesday (5,978).

Total persons negative is now at 283,660 up from Wednesday (283,104).

There were 875 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 36.45%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 11.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.8%.

32 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 17 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Thursday 27,349 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,011 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 41,755 total persons. There’s been 9,065 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.