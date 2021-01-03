COVID-19 in South Dakota: 703 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,513; Active cases at 5,732

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 100,000 total coronavirus cases according to Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. Sunday’s update contained 48 hours worth of data from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Sunday’s update as there was no update on New Year’s Day.

The death toll is now at 1,513. The twelve new deaths were 5 men and 7 women listed in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3); 80+ (8).

On Sunday, 703 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 100,532, up from Saturday’s update (99,829). Total recovered cases are now at 93,031, up from Saturday’s update which included data from 1 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 p.m. Jan. 2 (92,595).

Active cases are now at 5,988, up from Saturday’s update (5,733).

Current hospitalizations are at 262, down from Saturday’s update (282). Total hospitalizations are at 5,732, up from Saturday’s update (5,702).

Total persons negative is now at 275,423, up from Saturday’s update (274,117).

There were 2,009 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 34.9%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 15.1%.

44 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 13 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Thursday, 12,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,150 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 26,870 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.