COVID-19 in South Dakota: Two new Delta variant cases; 105 new total cases in the past week; Death toll at 2,039

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more cases of the delta variant (B.1.617.2) were confirmed in South Dakota as active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations also slightly increased in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

This is the first of the weekly updates from the Department of Health. The updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

S.D. DOH to change to weekly COVID-19 updates as of July 5

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,039. There was one new death from the last update (July 2) and four deaths in the past seven days (June 30). The new death was a man in the 30-39 age group.

There were 59 new total cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s total case count is now at 124,641, up from July 2 (124,582). There’s been 105 new cases in the last seven days. There were 68 new cases from June 30 to June 23.

Brown County, Roberts County and Pennington County are listed as having “moderate” community spread. No county is listed as having “substantial” community spread.

Active cases are now at 178, up from Friday (167). In the last seven days, active cases increased by 30 from 148 (June 30) to 178.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 27, compared to Friday (25) and up eight from a week ago (19).

Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,749. Total recovered cases are now at 122,424, up from Friday (122,377).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 365,986, up from Friday (364,859) and up from a week ago (364,146).

There were 1,945 new persons tested in the past seven days for a weekly new persons-tested positivity rate of 5.3%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.4% (June 29 through July 5).

The state reported its first case of the delta, or B.1.617.2, variant last week. There were two new cases of the delta variant reported in South Dakota as of Wednesday, bringing the total to three.

For other variants, there’s been 169 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 15 cases of B.1.429 (epsilon variant) and three cases of P.1. (gamma variant), two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant) and one case of B.1.427 (epsilon variant).

As of Wednesday, 57.14% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.93% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 374,343 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 297,280 of the Moderna vaccine and 23,017 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 144,353 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 180,649 who have received two doses of Pfizer.