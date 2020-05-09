Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Three new deaths reported, all in Minnehaha County

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday show the state with 34 total deaths in the state, up three from Friday (31).

The three new deaths reported are all in Minnehaha County, one male and two females. One patient was between the age of 70-79 years old. Two patients were 80+ years old.

According to numbers released by the South Dakota Department of Health, there are now a total of 3,393 positive cases in the state. That’s up 249 over Friday (3,144). There are 1,234 active cases (an increase of 190 over Friday) and 2,125 recovered patients, which is up 56 from Friday.

79 patients are in the hospital, up from Friday (76). Overall, 253 people have had to be hospitalized.

Negative tests are now at 19,559, up 1,410 from Friday (18,149).

Counties with new cases reported:

  • Brown County: 3
  • Lake County: 1
  • Lincoln County: 6
  • Minnehaha County: 232
  • Pennington County: 1
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Spink County: 1
  • Stanley County: 1
  • Union County: 3
Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

