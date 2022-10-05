SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once a week, the South Dakota Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data.

KELOLAND News is tracking the COVID-19 case data released by the DOH.

As new data is released in Ocotober, we’ll update this story with the latest report details.

The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,033 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,021 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and eight men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were in the following counties: Codington (1), Edmunds (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (3), Potter (2), Roberts (1), Union (1) and Walworth (1). One death was removed from Haakon County.

Active cases are now at 566, up from the previous report (540).

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

When it comes to community transmission, it shows that 52 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. The CDC says health care facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. “High” community transmission is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater NAATs tests during the past seven days.

There are now 66 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (81). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,804 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 842 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 262,213, up from last week (261,371). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The state has also removed trend data from the dashboard. According to the CDC, the latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 20 -24.9% for data through Saturday, October 1.

The number of recovered cases is at 258,614.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,700. The state is also reporting 164 Omicron BA.2 cases, which is unchanged.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 85.6% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 68.9% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 44.6% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.