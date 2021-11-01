COVID-19 in South Dakota: November 2021 updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is tracking COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new case information is released in November 2021, we’ll update this story with the newest data.CLICK HERE TO VIEW latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota

Find updates from previous months at the end of this story.

November 1

There were 403 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 154,885, up from Friday (154,482).

Six new COVID-19 death was reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,241, up from Friday (2,235). The new deaths include four men and two women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1); 80+ (5).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 5,483, up from Friday (5,421).

Current hospitalizations are at 205, up from Friday (187). Total hospitalizations are at 7,853, up from Friday (7,839).

Total recovered cases are now at 147,161, up from Friday (146,826). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.2% for October 21-27.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,607,843 total tests reported as of Monday, up 3,945 from 1,603,898 total tests reported as of Friday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 640 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Monday, 67.52% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.08% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 512,359 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 351,544 of the Moderna vaccine and 30,779 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,800 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 178,704 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 44,499 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 11,605 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: September 2021 updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: August 2021 updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: July 2021 updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: June 2021 daily updates

Click the links above to review COVID-19 case numbers for the previous months.