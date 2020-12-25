COVID-19 in South Dakota: No update Friday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will not be providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state on Christmas.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Twitter there won’t be a data dashboard update on Friday. New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are typically reported to the public before noon each day.

Saturday’s update will include data from from 1 p.m. December 23 to 1 p.m. December 24. Sunday’s update will include data from 1 p.m. on December 24 to 1 p.m. on December 26.

The DOH wished people a Merry Christmas.

There will be no dashboard update tomorrow, Dec 25 (#MerryChristmas!). Our next update will be Dec 26 and include data from 1pm Dec 23 to 1pm Dec 24. The Dec 27 update will include data from 1pm Dec 24 to 1pm Dec 26 (2 days of data). — Department of Health (@SDDOH) December 24, 2020

As of Thursday, the coronavirus death toll increased by 41 to 1,430, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. There have been 484 deaths in December.

Health officials also reported 506 new positive cases, with a total of nearly 7,100 total active cases in the state. 312 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota. A total of 9,770 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine.