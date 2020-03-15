COVID-19 in South Dakota: No new positive cases, 327 negative tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota remains the same on Sunday, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The South Dakota Department of Health posted Sunday that there have been no new positive cases in the state. However, the number of negative cases have gone from 182 on Saturday to 327 on Sunday, with 6 cases now pending.

The numbers as of noon Sunday can be found below.

