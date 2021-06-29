COVID-19 in South Dakota: Nine total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,033; Active cases at 146

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health included three additional deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,033.

The deaths include one man and two women in the following age ranges: 30 -39 (1); 60 – 69 (1); and 80+ (1).

There were nine new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,521, up from Monday (124,512).

Active cases are now at 146, down from Monday (174).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 23, compared to Monday (21). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,843.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,342, up from Monday (122,308).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 363,903, up from Monday (363,415).

There were 496 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 1.8%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 0%.

The total number of B.1.1.7 cases dropped by one in Tuesday’s update. There are 169 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

As of Tuesday, 56.8% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.56% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 370,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 296,277 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,696 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 143,824 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 178,784 who have received two doses of Pfizer.