SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of May 4, the South Dakota Department of Health is releasing updated COVID-19 data once each week.

KELOLAND News is tracking the COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new data is released in May, we’ll update this story with the latest report details.

Find updates from the previous three months below in this story.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,915, up from the previous Wednesday (2,912). The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (1). New deaths were reported in Butte, Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

Active cases are now at 766, up from the previous report (540).

As of May 4, 18 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 25 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (38). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,781 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 373 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 238,185, up from last week (237,812). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 7.4% for April 26 – May 2.

The number of recovered cases is at 234,504.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,126. The state is also reporting 11 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 72.55% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.39% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34.08% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 698,951 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 487,448 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,989 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 176,615 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 261,446 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 121,284 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 93,429 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,744 have received a Janssen booster.