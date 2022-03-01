SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is tracking COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new data is released in March, we’ll update this story with the latest report details.

Find updates from the previous three months below in this story.

March 1

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday including a person in the 10-19 age range.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,808 up from Monday (2,805). The deaths were two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 10-19 (1) and 60-69 (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Codington County (1) and Pennington County (2).

Active cases are now at 4,419, down from Monday (5,075).

For the week of Feb. 28, 50 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 147 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Monday (171). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,568 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 174 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,056, up from Monday (235,882). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 10.4% for Feb. 21 – 27.

The number of recovered cases is at 228,829.

There have been 1,490 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 697.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.21% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.32% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.02% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 668,342 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 466,691 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,468 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,899 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 256,579 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 115,844 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,997 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,644 have received a Janssen booster.

