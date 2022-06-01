SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health is releasing updated COVID-19 data once each week.

June 1

The start of a new month also brought a new look to the South Dakota COVID-19 dashboard from the state’s Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 2,928 in South Dakota, the same as the previous Wednesday (2,928). However, there were changes in the number of deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

One death was removed in each of the 10-19 and 70-79 age groups. The total for deaths in 80+ went up by two. The total number of deaths among women went up by two; the number for men went down by two.

Active cases are now at 1,678, up from the previous report (1,470).

As of June 1, 43 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 52 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (30). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,865 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 653 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 240,357, up from last week (239,704). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.2% for May 24 – 30.

The number of recovered cases is at 235,751.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,166. The state is also reporting 34 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 73% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 711,535 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 494,813 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,083 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,244,431 total doses administered in South Dakota with 525,851 total persons receiving the vaccine.

