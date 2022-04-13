SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has shifted to reporting new COVID-19 data once a week as case numbers have fallen below 50 per 100,000. New numbers will be reported on Wednesdays going forward.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,898, up from the previous Wednesday (2,893). The new deaths include three men and two woman in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (2); and 80+ (2). The new deaths were reported in Davison, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Todd Counties.

Active cases are now at 416, down from the previous report (488).

As of April 13, 14 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 47 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (41). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,742 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 127 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 237,370, up from last week (237,246). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 3.9% for April 5 – 11.

The number of recovered cases is at 234,056.

There have been 1,715 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,019.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 72.18% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.09% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33.40% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 680,095 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 474,597 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,854 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 175,728 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 260,109 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 119,727 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 92,160 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,720 have received a Janssen booster.