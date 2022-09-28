SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.

Active cases are now at 540, down from the previous report (709).

As of September 28, 53 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 81 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (94). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,768 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 732 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 261,371, up from last week (260,639). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.8% for September 20-26.

The number of recovered cases is at 257,810.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,659. The state is also reporting 164 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 77% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 61% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 761,133 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 513,911 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,368 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,313,439 total doses administered in South Dakota with 536,433 total persons receiving the vaccine.