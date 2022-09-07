SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.

Active cases are now at 644, down from the previous report (717).

As of September 7, 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 99 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (105). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,641 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 963 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 258,510, up from last week (257,547). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 19% for August 30 – September 5.

The number of recovered cases is at 254,864.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,438. The state is also reporting 143 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 75% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 61% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 745,179 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 510,720 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,347 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,294,262 total doses administered in South Dakota with 534,135 total persons receiving the vaccine.