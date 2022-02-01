SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, KELOLAND News is tracking case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new data is released in February, we'll update this story with the latest data.

Find updates from the previous three months below in this story.

February 1

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,660, up from Monday (2,650). The new deaths were five men and five women in the following age ranges: 10-19 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-75 (3) and 80+ (4). The following counties reported new deaths: Bennett (1); Davison (1); Grant (1); Minnehaha (3); Pennington (1); Tripp (1); Union (1); Walworth (1).

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 366 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Monday (393). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,076 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 32.3% for Jan. 24 – 30.

On Tuesday, there were 1,756 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 228,169, up from Monday (226,413). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

Active cases are now at 30,559, down from Monday (32,239).

The number of recovered cases is at 194,950.

There’s now 280 Omicron cases, up from 271 reported on Monday.

There have been 1,329 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of two. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.68% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.95% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.29% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 648,551 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 454,595 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,706 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,529 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 249,474 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 109,652 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 84,204 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,494 have received a Janssen booster.

