COVID-19 in South Dakota: DOH reports data delays; Death toll increases to 129

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported a “delay in the daily data extraction” for Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

The DOH announced reported cases data for Wednesday included results from 1 p.m. Monday, July 27 through 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28 because of a delay in data extraction. Officials have said data is normally reported from one 24-hour time period — 1 p.m. to 1 p.m. — from the previous day.

Six new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 129. All six new deaths were men. Three were listed 80+ age range, two were 60-69 age range and one 50-59 age range. One was listed in Minnehaha County, one in Lincoln County, one in Lyman County, one in Roberts County, one in Union County and Brown County.

There were 149 new positive coronavirus cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,641, up from Tuesday (8,492). Total recoveries increased to 7,609, up 135 more than Tuesday (7,474).

Active cases increased to 903 from Tuesday (895).

Current hospitalizations went to 46, down from Tuesday (49). Total hospitalizations increased to 810, up from Tuesday (808).

There are now 101,073 negative persons tested negative, up from Tuesday (98,999). A total of 2,223 new test results were reported on Wednesday.