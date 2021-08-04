COVID-19 in South Dakota: DOH reports 68 percent increase in daily COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During the past week, South Dakota had 52 COVID-19 cases reported per day.

A note on the state Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard says this is an increase of 68% from the 31 cases per day reported the previous week.

This is the fifth weekly update from the Department of Health. The DOH website states updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 12:05 p.m., the data on the state’s dashboard has not changed since last week.

As soon as the numbers are shared, we’ll update this story.