COVID-19 in South Dakota: DOH reports 68 percent increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During the past week, South Dakota had 52 COVID-19 cases reported per day.

A note on the state Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard says this is an increase of 68% from the 31 cases per day reported the previous week.

This is the fifth weekly update from the Department of Health. The DOH website states updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 12:05 p.m., the data on the state’s dashboard has not changed since last week.

As soon as the numbers are shared, we’ll update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 