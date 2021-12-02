COVID-19 in South Dakota: December 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is tracking COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new case information is released in December, we’ll update this story with the latest data.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota

Find updates from previous months at the end of this story.

December 1

There were 936 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 167,144, up from Tuesday (166,208).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,222, up from Tuesday (6,778).

There were 15 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,349.

Current hospitalizations are at 249, up from Tuesday (243). Total hospitalizations are at 8,468, up from Tuesday (8,446).

Total recovered cases are now at 157,573, up from Tuesday (157,096).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,716,630 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 8,280 from 1,708,350 total tests reported on Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.1% for Nov. 23 – 29.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 60 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,082 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

On Wednesday, November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Wednesday, 64.33% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.57% have completed the vaccination series. 15.1% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 563,335 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 404,887 of the Moderna vaccine and 33,642 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,179 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 230,495 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 68,195 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 50,513 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,336 have received a Janssen booster.