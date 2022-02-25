SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,802 up from Thursday (2,788). The deaths were nine men and five women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (6). There was one death each in Brown, Corson, Day, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, Todd and Walworth Counties. Two deaths were reported in Pennington and Yankton Counties.

Active cases are now at 5,348, down from Thursday (5,656).

For the week of Feb. 21, 59 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 171 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Thursday (179). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,561 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 136 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 235,787, up from Thursday (227,654). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 11.9% for Feb. 17 – 23.

The number of recovered cases is at 227,637.

There have been 1,488 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 636.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.07% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.17% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.87% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 666,196 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 464,808 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,363 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,191 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 255,778 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 115,263 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,545 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,637 have received a Janssen booster.