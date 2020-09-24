COVID-19 in South Dakota: Death toll rises to 210; 463 new positive cases; Active cases at 3291

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eight more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota bringing the state’s total to 210, according to the latest update from the state department health on Thursday.

There were two deaths in Minnehaha County, one in Pennington County, one in Union County, one in Hughes County, one in Brown County, one Walworth County and one in Butte County.

Seven people died who were 80 and above. One person died who was between 70 to 79. The deaths were five males and three females.

Active cases for COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 3,291.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at 194, up two from Wednesday (192). Total hospitalization, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 1,375, up from Wednesday (1,367).

On Thursday, the state reports 463 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 20,097. Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 16,596, up from Wednesday (16,324).

Total persons tested negative is now at 161,564, up from Wednesday (160,498).

There were 1,529 new tests reported on Thursday.