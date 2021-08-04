COVID-19 in South Dakota: August 2021 updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is tracking COVID1-9 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

This story includes the new case information reported in August 2021. Starting in July, the DOH began releasing weekly updates, rather than sharing data daily. We’ll update this story as new numbers are released.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, KELOLAND News will provide the latest updates from federal, state and local officials.

Wednesday, August 4

During the past week, South Dakota had 52 COVID-19 cases reported per day along with 41 new confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

A note on the state Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard says this is an increase of 68% from the 31 cases per day reported the previous week.

Active COVID-19 cases increased by 223 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases are now at 657, up from last Wednesday (434).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,050; that’s an increase of seven from last week (2,043). The new deaths were four women and three men in the following age ranges: 80+(2), 70-79 (1), 60-69 (2), 50-59 (1) 30-39 (1).

There were 376 new total cases reported on Wednesday; there were 268 new total cases reported the week before. The state’s total case count is now at 125,592, up from July 28 (125,216).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 39, compared to last Wednesday (33). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,528, up from 6,508.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,885, up from last Wednesday (122,739). Total persons who tested negative is now at 373,632, up from last Wednesday (371,810).

There were 2,198 new persons tested in the past seven days for a weekly new persons-tested positivity rate of 17%. There were 2,429 new persons tested during the previous week. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.9% (July 20 through July 26).

There have been 54 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) detected in South Dakota. That’s up from 13 the previous week.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 15 cases of B.1.429 (epsilon variant) and three cases of P.1. (gamma variant), two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant) and one case of B.1.427 (epsilon variant).

As of Wednesday, 59% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.24% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 390,118 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 302,410 of the Moderna vaccine and 24,528 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 146,264 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 186,922 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

This is the fifth weekly update from the Department of Health. The DOH website states updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

PREVIOUS MONTHS

COVID-19 in South Dakota: June 2021 daily updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: May 2021 daily updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: April 2021 daily updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: March 2021 daily updates

COVID-19 in South Dakota: February 2021 daily updates and case count

COVID-19 in S.D.: January 2021 daily updates and latest on the pandemic response