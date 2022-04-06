SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is tracking COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new data is released in April, we'll update this story with the latest report details.

Find updates from the previous three months below in this story.

The South Dakota Department of Health has shifted to reporting new COVID-19 data once a week as case numbers have fallen below 50 per 100,000. New numbers will be reported on Wednesdays going forward.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,893, up from the previous Wednesday (2,883). The new deaths include five men and five woman in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (4); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (4). The new deaths were reported in Beadle, Brookings, Custer, Lawrence, Minnehaha (4), Roberts and Yankton.

Active cases are now at 488, down from the previous report (537). Active cases haven’t been under 500 since July 28, 2021.

As of April 5, 14 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 41 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (43). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,731 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 139 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 237,246, up from last week (237,109). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 3.8% for March 29- April 4.

The number of recovered cases is at 233,865.

There have been 1,714 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 990.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.91% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.87% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33.13% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 677,308 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 472,346 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,748 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 175,029 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 259,353 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 118,955 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 91,464 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,705 have received a Janssen booster.