COVID-19 in South Dakota: April 2021 daily updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, KELOLAND News will provide the latest updates from federal, state and local officials.

In this story, you can find a day-to-day report (listed below) on the latest COVID-19 data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

April 1, 2021

Active cases and current hospitalizations are down in South Dakota, as three new deaths were announced by the state department of health on Thursday.

According to the latest update, 230 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 117,989 up from Tuesday (117,759).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday and Monday equals 230, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (172) and antigen, or new probable, cases (59), there were 231 new cases.

There are 98 current hospitalizations as of Thursday, down from 104 on Wednesday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,021.

Active cases are now at 2,487, down from Wednesday (2,522).

Three new deaths reported by the department of health. The death toll increased to 1,938. The three new deaths include two women and one man in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (1) and 70-79 (1).

Total recovered cases are now at 113,564, compared to Wednesday (113,302).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 327,676, from Wednesday (326,817).

There were 1,089 new persons tested in the data reported on Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 21.1%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.2%.

According to the DOH, 214,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 8,566 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 197,196 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 257,886 persons.

There have been 76,136 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 85,982 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 43.63% of the population has received at least one dose and 29.15% have received both doses.