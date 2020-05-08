COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases up nearly 200 over Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to climb.
According to numbers released by the South Dakota Department of Health, there are now a total of 3,144 positive cases in the state. That’s up 239 over Thursday. There are 1,044 active cases (an increase of 198 over Thursday) and 2,069 recovered patients, which is up 41 from Thursday.
76 patients are in the hospital; overall, 247 people have had to be hospitalized.
Deaths from the virus are at 31, with no new deaths reported on Friday.
Friday’s results are from 1,179 total tests.
