SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,938 people have died during the pandemic, up two from 2,936 the previous week. The deaths were two men. New deaths were reported in the 70-79 (2) age range.

Active cases are now at 3,101, up from the previous report (2,780).

As of June 29, 56 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 53 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (65). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,029 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,254 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 244,523, up from last week (243,269). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 24.2% for June 21 – 27.

The number of recovered cases is at 238,484.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,168. The state is also reporting 108 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 720,872 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 500,070 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,206 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,259,148 total doses administered in South Dakota with 527,530 total persons receiving the vaccine.