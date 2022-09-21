SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.

Active cases are now at 709, down from the previous report (753).

As of September 21, 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 107 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (85). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,726 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 956 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 260,639, up from last week (259,683). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 17.2% for September 13-19.

The number of recovered cases is at 256,913.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,578. The state is also reporting 146 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of 11:15 a.m. CT, the vaccine data hasn’t updated on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard; we will update this story with the numbers when they are published.