SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,945 people have died during the pandemic, up five from 2,940 the previous week. New deaths include four men and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (2). One new death was reported in the following counties: Bennett, Butte, Lawrence, Minnehaha and Stanley.

Active cases are now at 3,857, up from the previous report (3,299).

As of July 13, 45 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 89 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (66). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,141 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,569 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 247,274, up from last week (245,705). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 27.4% for July 5 – 11.

The number of recovered cases is at 240,472.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,305. The state is also reporting 135 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33% of those eligible have completed their booster dose. Those numbers are unchanged from the previous week.

There have been 724,864 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 502,136 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,221 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,265,221 total doses administered in South Dakota with 528,511 total persons receiving the vaccine.