COVID-19 in South Dakota: 992 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,092; Active cases at 7,263

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update, which includes data from the weekend, from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is now at 138,292, up from Monday (137,300).

Active cases are now at 7,263, up from Monday (7,226).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,092, up four from Monday (2,088). The four new deaths include one woman and three men in the following age ranges 60-69 (2); 70-79 (1); 80+ (1). The deaths were reported in Hamlin, Meade, Pennington and Turner Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 215, up from Monday (197). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,090, up from Monday (7,032).

Total recovered cases are now at 128,937, up from Monday (127,986). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.5% for September 6 through September 12.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,427,059 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 8,995 from 1,418,064 total tests reported on Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 55 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate. Three counties (Jerauld, Potter and Sully) are listed as “low” community spread.

There’s been 289 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 63.16% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.34% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 426,392 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 313,681 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,305 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 150,730 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 202,354 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 869 patients; 208 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.