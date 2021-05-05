COVID-19 in South Dakota: 99 total new cases; Death toll at 1,976; Active cases at 1,385

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ninety-nine new total COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, there are 102 current hospitalizations, compared to Tuesday (103). Total hospitalizations are at 7,417.

Active cases are now at 1,385, down from Tuesday (1,445).

The state’s total case count is now at 123,073, up from Tuesday (122,974).

Total recovered cases are now at 119,712 compared to 119,556 on Tuesday.

Three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,976. The new deaths were two women and one man in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1) and 80+ (2) in Kingsbury, Lake and Todd counties.

As of Wednesday, there have been 97 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant and 13 cases of B.1.429. One case of B.1.427 and two cases of P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 345,925, up from Tuesday (345,347).

There were 677 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 14.6%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.2%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 5.9%.

According to the DOH, 319,609 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 17,387 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 267,907 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 331,863 persons.

There have been 123,149 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 149,869 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Wednesday, 55.23% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 47.96% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.