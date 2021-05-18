COVID-19 in South Dakota: 98 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,994; Active cases at 712

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One additional COVID-19 death was reported as active coronavirus cases dropped in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The department of health says that data in Tuesday’s update includes Saturday’s and Sunday’s data.

According to Tuesday’s update, 98 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,784, up from Monday (123,686).

Active cases are now at 712, down from Monday (828). Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota haven’t been this low since April 2020.

One additional death was reported, bringing the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,994. The new death reported was a woman from Minnehaha County listed in the 60-69 year age range.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 60, compared to Monday (71). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,523.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,078, up from Monday (120,865).

There are 121 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 351,364, up from Monday (350,590).

There were 872 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 11.2%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.6%.

Vaccine numbers

While the state announced Wednesday vaccines can now be given to anyone 12-years-old and above, the state’s dashboard shows the vaccine data still reflects numbers for shots given to those 16-years-old and above.

As of Tuesday, 56.61% of the population 16-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.25% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Tuesday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 340,817. There’s been 334,602 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 280,982 of the Moderna vaccine and 18,869 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 133,559 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 160,065 who have received two doses of Pfizer.