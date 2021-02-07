COVID-19 in South Dakota: 98 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,809; Active cases at 2,316

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Sunday’s update.

The death toll is at 1,809. The five new deaths were 2 women and 3 men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (1), 80+ (3).

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,316, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the latest update, 98 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,229 from Saturday (109,132). Total recovered cases are now at 105,104 from Saturday (104,956).

Current hospitalizations are at 113, down from Saturday (115). Total hospitalizations are at 6,370.

Total persons negative is now at 298,234, from Saturday (297,822).

There were 510 new persons tested reported on Sunday. Sunday’s new person tested positivity rate is 19.2%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.6%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Sunday, 58,236 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 66,029 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 85,604 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 20,152 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 18,509 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.