COVID-19 in South Dakota: 973 total new cases; Death toll rises to 347; Active cases at 9,273

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota surpassed 9,000 on Thursday, as 14 new deaths due to the virus were announced by the state department of health.

The death toll is now at 347 in South Dakota. There have been 124 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic. The new deaths were 12 women and two men listed in the 60-69 (2), 70-79 and 80+ (11) age ranges. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Minnehaha (3), Pennington (3), Brookings (2), Davison, Gregory, Lawrence, Lyman, Walworth and Tripp.

On Thursday, 973 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 36,017, up from Wednesday (35,044). On Tuesday, the DOH changed its website to not list new total cases on the SD overview tab of its dashboard. KELOLAND News has been counting the number of new total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to report on the new total cases. There were 948 new PCR cases and 25 new antigen cases announced for 973 new cases Thursday.

Related Content South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results

Total recovered cases are now at 26,397, up 374 from Wednesday (26,023).

Active cases are now at 9,273, up from Wednesday (8,688) and another record daily amount.

Current hospitalizations are now at 355, up from Wednesday (332). Total hospitalizations are at 2,277, up from Wednesday (2,239).

Total persons tested negative is at 202,429, up from Wednesday (201,206).

There were 2,196 new persons tested reported on Thursday.