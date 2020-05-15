Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 44; Active cases at 1,269

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are up to 3,887.

That is the total number of positive cases so far in the state. The Department of Health announced 95 new cases on Friday, up from 3,792 on Thursday.

One new death was reported on Friday; it was a woman in the 80+ age category from Minnehaha County.

The active case count is at 1,269. That number was 1,312 on Thursday. The number of recovered patients is at 2,574 now, which is 137 more than on Thursday (2,437).

80 people are in the hospital with COVID-19; there were 85 patients hospitalized on Thursday. 296 patients have been hospitalized during the pandemic, which is up six from the day before.

There have been 23,527 negative tests in South Dakota.

