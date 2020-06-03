1  of  2
Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1016

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the fourth day in a row as new test results were announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Total positive cases, which passed 5,000 on Monday, are now at 5,162, up 95 from Tuesday (5,067). Recoveries are at 4,084, 94 more than Tuesday (3,990). 

Active cases are at 1,016, up from Tuesday (1,015). 

Current hospitalizations are at 87, the same from Tuesday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 456, up 13 from Tuesday (443). 

Negative tests are at 43,500, up from Tuesday (41,779).

