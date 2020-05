COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,142

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

There are 95 new positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 4,563, up from Saturday (4,468). Active cases are at 60, up from Saturday (1,082).

Jackson County has its first reported case. Beadle County has 13 newly reported cases. Minnehaha County has 12 new cases. Pennington County has 14 new cases. Roberts County has 12 new cases.

Total recoveries are at 3,371, 35 more than Saturday (3,336).

Current hospitalizations are at 85, down from Saturday (90). Total hospitalizations are at 364, up from Saturday (358).

There are 30,342 negative tests, up from Saturday (29,060).

The number of deaths reported remain the same from Saturday, at 50.

Counties to see new cases: