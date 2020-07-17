COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 116; Active cases at 865

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New coronavirus cases increased by 95 and the death toll increased by one to 116 in South Dakota on Friday, the state department of health announced.

The new death came in Beadle County, which now has nine total deaths. The new death was a man in the 50-59 age range.

South Dakota has had a total of 7,789 positive cases, up from Thursday (7,694). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 6,808, up 71 more from Thursday (6,737).

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are now at 865, up from Thursday (842).

Current hospitalizations are at 61, the same as Thursday (61). Total hospitalizations are at 763, up from Thursday (757).

There are now a total of 88,184 negative tests, up from Thursday (86,342).

A total of 1,937 new tests were reported Friday, up from 432 on Thursday.