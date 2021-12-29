COVID-19 in South Dakota: 944 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,474; Active cases at 7,871

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 2,474, up from Tuesday (2,468). The new deaths were one man and five woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (5) and 80+ (1).

There were 944 new total COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 178,395, up from Tuesday (177,451).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,871, up from Tuesday (7,271).

Current hospitalizations are at 237, up from Tuesday (228). Total hospitalizations are at 8,973, up from Tuesday (9,042).

Total recovered cases are now at 168,050, up from Tuesday (167,712).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,819,211 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 15,310 from 1,803,901 total tests Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.2% for Dec. 21– 27.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 62 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,250 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case as a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.4% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.55% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 25.9% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 613,389 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 437,398 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,585 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,021 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 242,090 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 93,148 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 73,562 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,125 have received a Janssen booster.