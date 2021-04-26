COVID-19 in South Dakota: 94 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,960; Active cases at 1,822

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, as 94 new total cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The DOH has stopped reporting new COVID-19 information on Sundays, so this update includes two days of data.

While the difference in the total case count reported (122,080) and (121,986) equals 94, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (80) and antigen, or new probable, cases (17), there were 97 new cases.

According to the latest update, there are 96 current hospitalizations, down from Saturday (104). Total hospitalizations are at 7,307.

Active cases are now at 1,822, down from Saturday (1,871).

The state’s total case count is now at 122,080, from Saturday (121,986).

Total recovered cases are now at 118,298 compared to 118,157 on Saturday.

Two new deaths were reported by the department of health on Monday. The new deaths reported were two men in the 60-69 and 80+ age ranges. The deaths were listed in Minnehaha and McCook counties.

The death toll is now at 1,960.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 340,950, up from Saturday (340,562).

There were 482 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 19.5%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.3%.

According to the DOH, 299,534 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,331 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 255,040 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 325,047 persons.

There have been 112,722 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 133,126 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Monday, 54% of the population in South Dakota 16-years-old and over has received at least one dose while 43.38% have completed the vaccination series.