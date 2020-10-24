COVID-19 in South Dakota: 939 total new cases; Death toll rises to 366; Active cases at 10,218

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday as South Dakota surpassed more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.
The death toll increased to 366. There have been 143 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Dakota. The new deaths were six women and four men with three in the 60-69 age range, two in the 70-79 age range and five in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: four in Jerauld (11), one in Lincoln (18), one in Meade (10), three in Minnehaha (105) and one in Todd (6).
On Saturday, 939 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 38,141, up from Friday (37,202).
On Tuesday, the DOH changed its website to not list new total cases on the SD overview tab of its dashboard. KELOLAND News has been counting the number of new total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to report on the new total cases. There were 852 new PCR cases and 87 new antigen cases announced for 939 new cases Saturday.
Total recovered cases are now at 27,557, up 573 from Friday (26,984).
Active cases are now at 10,218, up from Friday (9,862).
Current hospitalizations are at 356, up from Friday (349). Total hospitalizations are at 2,378, up from Friday (2,336).
Total persons tested negative is now at 205,539, up from Friday (203,800).
There were 2,678 new persons tested reported on Saturday.
